CannTrust faces Health Canada problems, warns of product shortages

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc. warns there will be temporary shortages of some products while it works to get Health Canada approval for cannabis produced in unlicensed rooms at its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ont.

Health Canada has ruled the greenhouse was non-compliant regarding the growing of cannabis in five unlicensed rooms and inaccurate information provided to the federal agency.

Licences were issued for each of the five rooms in April 2019.

CannTrust says the regulator has placed an inventory hold on about 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis harvested from the rooms.

In addition, CannTrust has placed a voluntary hold of about 7,500 kg of dried cannabis equivalent at its Vaughan, Ont., manufacturing facility that was produced in the previously unlicensed rooms.

CannTrust says it continues to grow, cultivate, harvest and sell cannabis from its Pelham and Vaughan operations.

It says the growing in the unlicensed rooms took place from October 2018 to March 2019 when it had pending applications for the rooms with Health Canada.

Companies in this story” (TSX:TRST)

The Canadian Press