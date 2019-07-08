Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bourbon spill from fire making way to Ohio River
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 11:56 am EDT
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Bourbon that leaked from a fire that destroyed a Jim Beam barrel warehouse in Kentucky is making its way to the Ohio River.
State environmental officials say they’re assessing wildlife impacts and doing fish kill counts along the waterways near the Woodford County facility.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says in a release on social media that an “alcohol plume” from the bourbon runoff in the Kentucky River is approximately 23 miles (37 kilometres) long.
The cabinet says the bourbon should dissipate very quickly once it reaches the much larger body of water.
Officials estimate about 45,000 barrels of bourbon were destroyed in the fire that started Tuesday. It was extinguished over the weekend.
The Associated Press
