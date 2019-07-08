Bike courier believed to be involved in video of motorist attack turns himself in

A cyclist has turned himself in to police after video surfaced online last week that appears to show a bike courier attacking a motorist during rush hour in downtown Toronto.

The violent confrontation took place Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of York Street and Bremner Boulevard.

The driver posted video of the incident, which was filmed by a bystander, online.

He alleged the cyclist kicked his car and when he exited his vehicle to confront him, the cyclist struck him with his bike lock.

The video, however, only captures the courier grabbing the man and slamming him to the ground before riding off on his bicycle.

Paolo Diluciano, 30, surrendered to police on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

He is being charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief under.

QA Courier confirmed to CityNews that the cyclist involved in the incident works for them as a courier and advised him to speak to police. The company said they have viewed the video and will deal with the situation once they know more.

They did add the courier has not been involved in any other incidents in his three years of working for them.