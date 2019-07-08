Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Archaeologists begin 1st excavations of Boston's Chinatown
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 1:20 pm EDT
BOSTON — The city of Boston is digging Chinatown.
Mayor Marty Walsh says city archaeologist Joe Bagley has launched the first historical excavations in Boston’s Chinatown.
Bagley says he expects the dig to turn up artifacts that will shed new light on immigrants not only from China but also Syria, Ireland and England who sought a new life in Boston from 1840 to 1980. Work began Monday at a vacant lot near the ornate gate to the colorful neighbourhood, and it’s expected to continue until early autumn.
Walsh says the dig makes sense because Boston is a city of immigrants “and this is an important piece of Boston’s history.”
Over the years, Boston has unearthed hundreds of archaeological sites.
The Associated Press
