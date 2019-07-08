Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
26 people died in Georgia crashes over holiday travel period
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 4:15 pm EDT
ATLANTA — Public safety officials say there were 26 traffic deaths in Georgia during the holiday travel period surrounding the Fourth of July.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday that the holiday travel period was 102 hours long, stretching from 6 p.m. Wednesday through midnight Sunday.
State troopers investigated 513 crashes across the state. Those left 307 people injured and 17 dead. The other nine fatalities were investigated by local law enforcement agencies.
The deadly wrecks included a chain-reaction crash Saturday in north Georgia that killed seven people, including a 3-year-old child.
Also during the holiday travel period, 422 people were arrested for driving under the influence, and 12,554 citations and 16,846 warnings were issued.
The Associated Press
