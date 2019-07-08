Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
$2 billion floating missile defence radar back in Hawaii
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2019 10:18 pm EDT
HONOLULU — A large missile defence radar mounted on a modified floating oil platform has returned to Hawaii.
Missile Defence Agency spokeswoman Maria Njoku told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the radar is back at Pearl Harbor for regular maintenance and installation of system upgrades.
She says shore personnel will conduct inspections and surveys and crew members will receive training.
The Missile Defence Agency plans to keep the $2 billion Sea-Based X-Band Radar at sea for more than 300 days in the next fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 to “address the continued missile test activity in North Korea.”
The agency plans to have the radar spend 330 days at sea each year between 2021 and 2024.
The military is planning to build a series of land-based sensors that will also track ballistic missiles.
