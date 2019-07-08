Loading articles...

1 dead in Mississauga shooting

Last Updated Jul 8, 2019 at 5:42 am EDT

Police on scene after one person was fatally shot in the Torbram and Dixie roads area, July 8, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One person is dead after a shooting overnight in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at a business in the Torbram and Drew roads area, north of Derry Road, just after 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been no word on the age or sex of the victim.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.