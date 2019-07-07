Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Yemeni officials say rebels kill 10 in attacks in Hodeida
by Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 7:03 am EDT
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials and witnesses say rebel attacks have killed at least 10 pro-government forces in the key port city of Hodeida.
They say the clashes, which flared up Wednesday, wounded at least seven civilians when shells hit their residential areas in the contested Red Sea city.
The officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief reporters. Witnesses asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government accused the Houthi rebels of using U.N. facilities in Hodeida to attack its forces. It says the attack killed at least 10 troops, and wounded 20 others.
The fighting came over two months after the Houthis claimed withdrawal from the port city of Hodeida, a move criticized by the government as a “farce.”
Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press
