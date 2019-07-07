Loading articles...

'Spider-Man' soars with $185.1M over six-day holiday weekend

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Far From Home." (Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP)

NEW YORK — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.

The opening gave Sony Pictures one of its best weeks ever. “Far From Home” has grossed $580 million worldwide in 10 days of release. It also came with an assist from Disney’s Marvel Studios, which has partnered with Sony on this and its previous “Spider-Man” release.

Disney’s “Toy Story 4” slid to second, holding strong with $34.3 million in its third weekend.

In third is Universal’s Beatles-themed “Yesterday,” which tallied $10.8 million in its second weekend.

Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” fell shy of his debut sensation “Hereditary,” opening with $10.9 million over five days of release.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

