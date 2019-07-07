Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Spider-Man' soars with $185.1M over six-day holiday weekend
by Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 12:05 pm EDT
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Far From Home." (Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP)
NEW YORK — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.
The opening gave Sony Pictures one of its best weeks ever. “Far From Home” has grossed $580 million worldwide in 10 days of release. It also came with an assist from Disney’s Marvel Studios, which has partnered with Sony on this and its previous “Spider-Man” release.
Disney’s “Toy Story 4” slid to second, holding strong with $34.3 million in its third weekend.
In third is Universal’s Beatles-themed “Yesterday,” which tallied $10.8 million in its second weekend.
Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” fell shy of his debut sensation “Hereditary,” opening with $10.9 million over five days of release.