Rogers experiencing widespread network outage

Rogers Communications is experiencing widespread network outages.

The network problems began on Sunday afternoon.

Users are reporting problems with making wireless calls in some areas, with landlines also affected. Text messages, internet and data services are still active.

Toronto police Const. Katrina Arrogante tells CityNews 9-1-1 calls have also been dropped due to the outage. For such calls, police were sent to the address as a precaution.

More to come