Pope Francis says attack at Libya migrant centre intolerable
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 7:04 am EDT
Pope Francis waves to faithful during the traditional Angelus prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
ROME — Pope Francis has said that the international community shouldn’t tolerate acts of violence like the air attack that recently struck a detention centre for migrants in Libya.
Francis prayed for the victims of the strike, which on Wednesday killed at least 44 people and wounded dozens, in what the U.N. said could amount to a war crime.
The pontiff also said he hoped “humanitarian corridors for the most needing migrants are organised in a concerted and extensive way.”
He also remembered the victims of bloodsheds that recently took place in Afghanistan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
The Libyan attack raised new questions about the European Union’s policy of co-operating with the militias that hold migrants in crowded detention centres to prevent them from crossing the Mediterranean.