Police seek 23-year-old in violent west end attack

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.

Police say they responded to a call for a violent assault against another man last month in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

The victim was left with serious injuries as a result of the attack.

Police say 23-year-old Ahmed Olad is wanted on a number of charges including aggravated assault, forcible entry and break and enter.

Investigators say Olad is considered dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.