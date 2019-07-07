Mayor says new monument should reflect 'good, bad and ugly' of Canada's past

OTTAWA — A city in central Ontario is calling for the return of an iconic monument to explorer Samuel de Champlain that has divided the community and sparked complaints from Indigenous people about how it portrays them.

Orillia city council voted last week to have the monument reconstructed in its original form, but accompanied by something that better reflects both its historical context and current sentiments toward reconciliation.

The monument, parts of which have been held in storage after the federal government received complaints, has been a centrepiece in the city’s laid-back waterfront landscape since 1925.

Several dozen people protested this past Canada Day at the steps of where the monument stood until it was removed in 2017, calling its depictions of local First Nations people “racist.”

Parks Canada, which owns the monument, tore it down and refurbished its bronze statues with the intent of reconstructing it after an assessment in 2015 determined its foundation and steps were crumbling.

However, the agency had second thoughts about the project after hearing complaints and taking into account the findings of the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Canadian Press