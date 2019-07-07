Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Scarborough

One man was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Sheppard Ave East and Neilson Road around 8:15 p.m.

A man was hit by a car and suffered very serious injuries. Police say he was in and out of consciousness and paramedics took him to hospital in life threatening condition.

The vehicle and driver involved in the collision stayed on scene.

The intersection has been blocked off as police investigate.