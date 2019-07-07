Man charged with murder after mobile home fire kills 4

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Police have arrested a man suspected in a mobile home fire that killed four people in Washington state.

Matthew Timothy Wetherington has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson. The 34-year-old was booked into jail Saturday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The bodies were found inside a trailer at a mobile home park in Port Angeles, a coastal gateway to Olympic National Park, but they haven’t been identified yet.

Four family members lived in the trailer and haven’t been seen since the fire early Saturday: 34-year-old Valerie Kambeitz and her three young children.

Port Angeles Deputy Police ChiefJason Viada says investigators believe Wetherington also lived in the trailer and was married to Kambeitz.

The Associated Press