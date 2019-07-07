Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Magical views on new 3-mile bike trail hugging Tahoe shore
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 7:24 pm EDT
ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 7, 2019, AT 12:01 A.M. EDT AND THEREAFTER In this June 25, 2019 photo, Tahoe Fund's CEO Amy Berry, left, and The Reno Gazette-Journal reporter Ben Spillman take a ride on the new Tahoe East Shore Trail in Nevada. “It is just magical,” said Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, which raised more than $1 million from 5500 private donors to help build the trail. “It gives you a viewpoint you’ve never had before." (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
RENO, Nev. — A new 3-mile (5-kilometre) long bicycle and pedestrian trail hugging the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe is providing new access to hidden beaches and a bird’s-eye view of the cobalt waters never available before.
The Tahoe East Shore Trail that opened Friday includes an 810-foot (246-meter) long bridge overhanging the lakeshore between Incline Village and a state park at Sand Harbor.
The $40.5 million highway project is designed to improve safety on a dangerous, congested stretch of State Highway 28 while providing hikers and bikers better access to the lake. It’s also designed to prevent runoff from the road that reduces lake clarity.
The 10-foot (3-meter) wide paved trail includes 17 designated vista points and 11 designated shoreline access points. It also has eight bear-proof trash stations, three dog waste bag stations, five bathrooms and more than 30 bike racks.
___
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com