Magical views on new 3-mile bike trail hugging Tahoe shore

RENO, Nev. — A new 3-mile (5-kilometre) long bicycle and pedestrian trail hugging the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe is providing new access to hidden beaches and a bird’s-eye view of the cobalt waters never available before.

The Tahoe East Shore Trail that opened June 28 includes an 810-foot (246-meter) long bridge overhanging the lakeshore between Incline Village and a state park at Sand Harbor.

The $40.5 million highway project is designed to improve safety on a dangerous, congested stretch of State Highway 28 while providing hikers and bikers better access to the lake. It’s also designed to prevent runoff from the road that reduces lake clarity.

The 10-foot (3-meter) wide paved trail includes 17 designated vista points and 11 designated shoreline access points. It also has eight bear-proof trash stations, three dog waste bag stations, five bathrooms and more than 30 bike racks.

