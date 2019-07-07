Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jaguar euthanized by Arizona zoo due to failing health
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 7:36 pm EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. — A jaguar in an Arizona zoo has been euthanized due to age-related health issues.
News organizations reported Saturday that Reid Park Zoo in Tucson euthanized the female jaguar Friday.
Zoo officials say the 23-year-old named Simone suffered from kidney disease and pancreas issues common to cats her size and age.
Officials say Simone lived almost all of her life at Reid Park Zoo, arriving at the facility 113 miles (182 kilometres) southeast of Phoenix when she was 7 months old.
Simone’s sister lived at the zoo until her death in 2017.
Officials say Simone was the oldest jaguar at a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo, which includes 236 member facilities in the United States and abroad.
