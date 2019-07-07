Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iranian scientists accused of violating US sanctions
by Kate Brumback, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 8:46 am EDT
ATLANTA — An Iranian scientist who was coming to the U.S. for a prestigious visiting scientist position was arrested on arrival.
Prosecutors in Atlanta have accused professor Masoud Soleimani and two of his former students of conspiring and attempting to export biological materials from the U.S. to Iran without authorization in violation of U.S. sanctions.
Defence attorneys for the three argue no authorization was needed because the recombinant proteins are medical materials.
The proteins were seized from one of the scientists at the Atlanta airport as she travelled to Iran in September 2016. Prosecutors got an indictment in June 2018, and Soleimani was arrested in October.
The two former students — Mahboobe Ghaedi and Maryam Jazayeri — live in the U.S. and are free on bond. Soleimani remains in custody.
Kate Brumback, The Associated Press
