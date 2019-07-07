Loading articles...

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after Molucca Sea quake

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities have issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake struck in the Molucca Sea.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Sunday that the magnitude 6.9 quake was centred 185 kilometres (114.8 miles) southeast of Manado at a depth of 24 kilometres (15 miles).

The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground.

The Associated Press

