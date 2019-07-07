Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Greeks vote in 1st parliamentary election since bailout end
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 12:04 am EDT
A man sits on a bench behind a pre-election poster of Greek Prime Minister and left-wing Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras, in Athens, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Greek voters appear set to defy a surge of support populist parties across Europe in a general election Sunday, with the pro-EU center-right opposition firmly in the lead. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
ATHENS, Greece — Greeks have begun voting in the first parliamentary election since their country emerged from three successive international bailouts.
The vote is held three months earlier than originally planned after left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras saw his support erode during European elections.
Opinion polls suggest Greeks are set to defy the recent European trend of increasing support for populist parties, with conservative opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a clear favourite to win.
Sunday’s vote comes as the country gradually emerges from a brutal nearly decade-long financial crisis that saw unemployment and poverty levels skyrocket, and Greece’s economy slashed by a quarter.
Greece was dependent for survival until last summer on international bailouts, and had to impose deep reforms, including massive spending cuts and tax hikes, to qualify for the rescue loans.