Forecasters issue storm and flooding advisory for Hawaii

HONOLULU — Forecasters say Hawaii Island is expected to bear the brunt of winds, high surf and possible flooding.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for all islands and a flash flood watch for the Big Island Sunday.

The weather service has also issued a gale watch and small craft advisory for waters around the leeward and southeast side of the Big Island and for Alenuihaha Channel.

Officials say the unsettled weather is the remains of former hurricane and tropical storm Barbara.

Forecasters say Barbara’s remnants are expected to pass south of the Big Island Monday before weakening Tuesday as it moves west.

Officials say Barbara was a powerful Category 4 hurricane but fell apart in the Central Pacific Saturday.

