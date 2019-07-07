Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Forecasters issue storm and flooding advisory for Hawaii
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 6:17 pm EDT
HONOLULU — Forecasters say Hawaii Island is expected to bear the brunt of winds, high surf and possible flooding.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for all islands and a flash flood watch for the Big Island Sunday.
The weather service has also issued a gale watch and small craft advisory for waters around the leeward and southeast side of the Big Island and for Alenuihaha Channel.
Officials say the unsettled weather is the remains of former hurricane and tropical storm Barbara.
Forecasters say Barbara’s remnants are expected to pass south of the Big Island Monday before weakening Tuesday as it moves west.
Officials say Barbara was a powerful Category 4 hurricane but fell apart in the Central Pacific Saturday.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
