Changes for customers accessing TTC from Union Station

Commuters passing through Union Station will see some changes starting today as they navigate between their GO Transit and TTC connections.

Ongoing construction work has closed the normal north-facing entrance to Line 1 trains for the rest of the year. Starting today, customers are now being diverted to a new glass-covered, underground path running below Front Street to get them from the terminal to the subway station.

According to a Metrolinx blog post, there are several ways to access the new transfer point:

When you get off your GO Train head northwest towards the new restaurants in the York Street Promenade. Keep heading north and go through the doors straight ahead by the Tim Hortons kiosk. Take a right, and follow that all the way to the TTC.

Alternatively, you can turn right at the Tim Hortons kiosk and go past the corporate security office, make a sharp left through the newly opened doors and this will also bring you into the glass-covered walkway.

If you happen to get lost in the transit hub’s maze-like rerouting, customers can still go up to street level and access the subway from any of the station’s outdoor entrances.

The revitalization project that began at Union Station in 2011 is expected to be completed by September 2020, five years after the original end date and tens of millions of dollars over budget.