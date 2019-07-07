Loading articles...

Car crashes into house in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 7, 2019 at 10:37 pm EDT

A car crashed into a home in Mississauga on July 7, 2019, TWITTER/@@Peel_Paramedics

For the second time on Sunday, a car crashed into a home, this time in Mississauga.

Officers responded to a crash in the area of Tenth Line and Rose Ridge Crescent around 8 p.m.

Peel police say two vehicles were involved in the incident, both driven by male drivers with no other passengers.

One car crashed sideways into a home and one driver was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

No one was home at the time of the crash and an engineer has been called to check on the structure of the building.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

 

Adam Mussaji

Overdose of POT

July 07, 2019 at 10:21 pm
John666

Where do you come up with this stuff?

July 07, 2019 at 10:34 pm
