Boston suburb reflects broad changes in US immigration
by Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 11:26 am EDT
In this Monday, July 1, 2019 photo passers-by walk near an entrance of a Latin-style cafe that features a display of cakes and pastries in a window, in Chelsea, Mass. A recent study by the Pew Research Center shows the number of Central Americans in the United States increased over the last decade. Chelsea has exemplified that trend with a population that is more than 60 percent Latino. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
CHELSEA, Mass. — The changing face of tiny Chelsea, Massachusetts, reflects broader changes in immigration to the United States.
Guatemalan bakeries, Honduran restaurants and Salvadoran markets are joining an already ethnically diverse mix of businesses in industrial town across the Mystic River from Boston.
Mexico generated one of the largest immigration waves in U.S. history, starting in 1965 and lasting well into this century when an improved Mexican economy and lower birthrates helped reverse the trend. Now, more immigrants are fleeing poverty and violence in Central America’s Northern Triangle.
A new report by the Pew Research Center says only five states saw statistically significant increases in people living in the country illegally from 2007 to 2017. They are led by Massachusetts and followed by Maryland — both magnets for Central Americans.