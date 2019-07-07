Boston suburb reflects broad changes in US immigration

CHELSEA, Mass. — The changing face of tiny Chelsea, Massachusetts, reflects broader changes in immigration to the United States.

Guatemalan bakeries, Honduran restaurants and Salvadoran markets are joining an already ethnically diverse mix of businesses in industrial town across the Mystic River from Boston.

Mexico generated one of the largest immigration waves in U.S. history, starting in 1965 and lasting well into this century when an improved Mexican economy and lower birthrates helped reverse the trend. Now, more immigrants are fleeing poverty and violence in Central America’s Northern Triangle.

A new report by the Pew Research Center says only five states saw statistically significant increases in people living in the country illegally from 2007 to 2017. They are led by Massachusetts and followed by Maryland — both magnets for Central Americans.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press






















