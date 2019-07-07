Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Authorities: 4 drown in Oklahoma over past week
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 12:13 pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say a young Oklahoma City boy, two men and a woman have all drowned in separate incidents in Oklahoma over the last week.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy drowned Saturday at Lake Murray, about 113 miles (182 kilometres) south of Oklahoma City. He wasn’t identified.
Authorities in Davis say a 27-year-old woman from North Texas died on Wednesday when she slipped from a ledge and didn’t resurface at Turner Falls, about 70 miles (113 kilometres) south of Oklahoma City. A 39-year-old man is also believed to have drowned at that popular tourist destination after disappearing on Friday. They haven’t been identified.
Troopers say Robert Leo Kollasch of Austin, Texas, died on Thursday while swimming in Lake Altus, about 110 miles (177 kilometres) southwest of Oklahoma City.
The Associated Press
