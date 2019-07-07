Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Algerian senator arrested in anti-corruption sweep
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 9:12 am EDT
ALGIERS, Algeria — An Algerian senator close to ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been jailed on accusations of corruption.
State television announced that a Supreme Court judge ordered Djamel Ould Abbas incarcerated in Algiers on Sunday after several hours of questioning for alleged wrongdoing when he was government minister during Bouteflika’s first term, 1999-2004.
Accusations include falsifying official documents and abusing his office for personal enrichment, according to the state television report.
Abbas, vice-president of Algeria’s Senate, has not publicly commented on the accusations. He relinquished his parliamentary immunity amid growing political pressure over the case.
He is the latest of several high-profile figures arrested in an anti-corruption sweep since Bouteflika was pushed out of office in April by mass protests backed by Algeria’s army chief.