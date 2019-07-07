Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska officials close forest areas as wildfire approaches
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 9:28 pm EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaska officials have closed some forest lands to all uses as a wildfire approached the Chugach National Forest.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that smoke from the growing Swan Lake wildfire pushed into Anchorage Sunday.
Air quality was listed as “unhealthy” in Anchorage as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
The fire on the Kenai Peninsula in southcentral Alaska was ignited by a lightning strike June 5 and has been burning in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.
A Chugach National Forest official says all of its lands west of the Resurrection Pass Trail are closed from the Resurrection Creek Gold Panning Area to Devil’s Pass Trail.
Areas south of Devin’s Pass Trail are also closed.
Officials say the fire was about 144 square miles (373 square kilometres) Sunday.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}