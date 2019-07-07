Actor Cameron Boyce dies at age 20

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and the Adam Sandler Grown Ups movies, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants” and the Adam Sandler “Grown Ups” movies, has died. He was 20 years old.
Boyce, who played Carlos Oscar De Vil in “Descendants,” died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson.
An official cause of death has not been announced. A statement from his family says he passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was the result of an ongoing medical condition.
Boyce acted in television and film. His film credits include “Mirrors” and “Eagle Eye.”
A Disney Channel spokesperson says in a statement Boyce dreamed of sharing his artistic talents with the world from a young age and wanted to make a difference in peoples’ lives through humanitarian work.