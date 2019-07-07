Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Acting homeland security secretary defends border conditions
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2019 12:32 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is defending conditions at U.S. Border Patrol stations following reports of unsanitary conditions.
McAleenan says there is an “extraordinary challenging situation” at the border, but told ABC’s “This Week” that reports of inadequate food and water and unclean cells at a station in Clint, Texas, are unsubstantiated.
McAleenan said Sunday that DHS has 350 children in custody — down from June 1 when it had 2,500. He says Congress provided extra money for beds and soft-sided facilities.
A government watchdog office last week reported severe overcrowding in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, a busy corridor for illegal crossings. The report said children at three facilities had no access to showers and that some young children had been jammed in centres for more than two weeks.
The Associated Press
