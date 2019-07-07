2 teens rescued from Scarborough bluffs

Toronto Fire says two teens were rescued from the Scarborough Bluffs on Sunday evening.

The pair reportedly climbed the bluffs and got stuck about 20 feet from the top. A bystander at the bottom of the cliff saw them and called 9-1-1 around 7:20 p.m.

Twenty firefighters were involved in the rescue and crews had to rappel from the top of the bluffs to reach the stranded teens.

The duo was brought to safety and no injuries were reported to them or any crew members.

Earlier this year in May, a man and woman also had to be rescued when they got stuck on the bluffs after entering a chained off area.

Chief Mathhew Pegg tweeted about the incident, once again reminding residents to appreciate the bluffs from afar.