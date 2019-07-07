Loading articles...

2 men arrested after car crashes into Etobicoke home

Last Updated Jul 7, 2019 at 2:51 pm EDT

Two men are in police custody after a car drove into a home near Royal York Road and Evans Avenue. TWITTER/@matttomic

Two men have been taken into custody after a vehicle crashed into a home in Etobicoke.

Police arrived on the scene at Royal York Road and Evans Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Both occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene when officers arrived.

They were located shortly after and police say both appear to be impaired. No serious injuries have been reported.

 

