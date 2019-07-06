Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured after being struck in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 6, 2019 at 3:33 pm EDT

File photo of a Peel Regional Police officer and vehicle.

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car Saturday morning in Mississauga.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Hurontario and Dundas streets around 9:30 a.m.

An adult female was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

