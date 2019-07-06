Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UFC 239 gets underway; Jones, Nunes to defend title belts
by Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 8:03 pm EDT
FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Jon Jones poses during the ceremonial UFC 235 mixed martial arts weigh-in event in Las Vegas. Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos, of Brazil, in the main event of UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, July 6, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
LAS VEGAS — The UFC’s biggest show of the summer is underway at T-Mobile Arena.
Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against Brazil’s Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 immediately after Brazilian two-belt champion Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against ex-champion Holly Holm.
Jones and Nunes are widely considered the top two pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts, and both are favoured to retain their belts against lively challengers.
The card also includes a lively welterweight showdown between unbeaten Ben Askren and veteran Jorge Masvidal.
Unbeaten prospect Edmen Shahabazyan got the most impressive victory in the early preliminary bouts. The 21-year-old from Glendale, California, obliterated Welsh veteran Jack Marshman in just 72 seconds, finishing with a rear naked choke.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports