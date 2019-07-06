Loading articles...

Sudan rebels criticize protesters' deal with the army

KAHRTOUM, Sudan — Sudanese rebel groups have criticized a power-sharing deal between the military and the country’s pro-democracy movement aimed at ending weekslong political deadlock.

The protest leaders in the capital, Khartoum, and the ruling military made public an agreement to form a joint government on Friday.

A faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Minni Minnawi, said late Friday a peace deal had to be reached with rebel groups before embarking on the deal’s planned transition.

Another faction of the SLM, led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur, slammed the deal as a “betrayal of the revolution.”

The SLM — then fighting an insurgency in the Darfur region — split into rival factions in 2004.

Minnawi has joined a political coalition with the protesters, while al-Nur refused to take part in the movement.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.