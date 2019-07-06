Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sentencing set for man in retaliation case involving senator
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 3:26 am EDT
PHOENIX — An Aug. 19 sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Chicago man who pleaded guilty to a federal retaliation charge in Phoenix for leaving a threatening voicemail for a U.S. senator from Arizona during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.
James Dean Blevins made the guilty plea in March.
Authorities say Blevins threatened an official identified only as “United States Senator J.F.”
They have declined to provide the victim’s full name, but then-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona was the only senator with those initials.
Flake had said in late September that his family received death threats after he asked a Senate committee to hear testimony from a woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Flake ultimately voted for Kavanaugh’s nomination.
The Associated Press
