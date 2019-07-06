Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scheer flips pancakes, appeals for votes on Calgary Stampede circuit
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 12:43 pm EDT
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, attends a Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Saturday, July 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY — The federal Conservative leader says he has this fall’s federal election on his mind as he makes the rounds on the Calgary Stampede circuit.
Andrew Scheer was flipping pancakes Saturday morning for crowds at Stampede breakfasts in the two Calgary ridings his party lost in the 2015 election.
A parade of politicians make a pilgrimage to Calgary every year during the city’s famous 10-day celebration of cowboy culture.
Scheer says even though Conservative support is solid in Alberta, he’s not taking anything for granted and will be spreading a message of hope and optimism.
He started the day at a massive free pancake breakfast in a mall parking lot in Calgary Centre, where Liberal Kent Hehr is currently the MP.
Scheer was also scheduled to make stops at events in Calgary Skyview in the city’s northeast, where Darshan Kang won for the Liberals in 2015. He now sits as an Independent.
Scheer is expected to deliver a speech at a Conservative Party barbecue Saturday evening and visit the Stampede grounds on Sunday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau usually makes an appearance during Stampede, but his office has not yet said what his plans are this year.
The Canadian Press
