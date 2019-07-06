Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Phoenix among last big police forces to fully use body cams
by Anita Snow, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 11:17 am EDT
PHOENIX — Dramatic bystander video of a recent confrontation between Phoenix police and a black family has stirred outcry and prompted questions about why the officers weren’t wearing body cameras.
Although body-worn cameras are becoming a police standard nationwide, Phoenix is among the last big departments to adopt their widespread use.
Leaders of Phoenix quickly moved to fix that after the video emerged last month. About 950 cameras are being distributed to officers this week in the nation’s fifth-largest city.
Cellphone video shows Phoenix officers yelling obscenities and pointing their guns at a family with children after a report about shoplifting.
The use of body cameras has burgeoned over the past decade following a number of high-profile killings of black suspects by mostly white officers in places like Ferguson, Missouri.
