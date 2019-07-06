Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials: Searches find nobody in blast-damaged Nevada dorm
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 4:03 pm EDT
Damage is seen from an explosion at Argenta Hall on the University of Nevada, Reno, campus on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Reno, Nev. A Reno city spokesman says minor injuries have been reported after a utilities accident caused an explosion and "partial collapse" of a dormitory building at the university. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
RENO, Nev. — Authorities say thorough searches of a University of Nevada, Reno, dormitory building that was heavily damaged by an explosion found nobody inside and all students are accounted for.
Officials said during a news conference Saturday that the cause of the Friday explosion that blew out windows and did other damage to multiple floors of Argenta Hall remains under investigation.
The university has said a mechanical failure of some type is suspected, but State Fire Marshal Bart Chambers said investigators can’t check the boiler area in the basement of the seven-story building until they get clearance by a structural engineer.
He says several feet of water have been pumped out of the basement.
Eight people suffered minor injuries and only two required brief treatment at a hospital while the others were treated at the scene.