Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Official: Small plane crash on Ole Miss golf course, 1 hurt
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 6:52 pm EDT
OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities say the pilot of a single-engine plane has been injured when the aircraft crashed on the golf course at the University of Mississippi.
University spokesperson Rod Guajardo told media outlets the plane affiliated with the Civil Air Patrol was practicing touch-and-go landings when it crashed about 3:15 p.m. Saturday near the 17th tee of the Ole Miss Golf Course. The course is near University-Oxford Airport.
No one on the ground was reported hurt.
Authorities told the Daily Journal a female pilot was the only person aboard and that she was airlifted with burns to a Memphis-area trauma centre. The pilot wasn’t immediately identified, and her condition was unknown. News photographs showed firefighters beside the apparently charred fuselage of a red, white and blue plane, downed near some trees.