No winning ticket for Friday night's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 9 will be approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

