Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
N.Korea: Australian student was spying, spreading propaganda
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 5:53 am EDT
Australian student Alek Sigley arrives at the airport in Tokyo on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The Australian student who vanished in North Korea more than a week ago arrived in TokyoThursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says an Australian student who was released by the country after being detained for a week had spread anti-Pyongyang propaganda and committed espionage by providing photos and other materials to news outlets with critical views toward the North.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that the North deported Alek Sigley after he pleaded for forgiveness over his activities that the agency said infringed on North Korea’s sovereignty.
Sigley arrived in Tokyo on Thursday after telling reporters he was in “very good” condition, without saying what happened to him.
He had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in the North Korean capital before disappearing from social media contact with family and friends.