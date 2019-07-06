N.Korea: Australian student was spying, spreading propaganda

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says an Australian student who was released by the country after being detained for a week had spread anti-Pyongyang propaganda and committed espionage by providing photos and other materials to news outlets with critical views toward the North.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that the North deported Alek Sigley after he pleaded for forgiveness over his activities that the agency said infringed on North Korea’s sovereignty.

Sigley arrived in Tokyo on Thursday after telling reporters he was in “very good” condition, without saying what happened to him.

He had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in the North Korean capital before disappearing from social media contact with family and friends.

