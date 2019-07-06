Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Manslaughter conviction upheld in Joe McKnight's shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 6:20 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — A state appeals court has voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously rejected acquittal arguments from Ronald Gasser’s attorney, Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino.
Ciolino argued that prosecutors didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the December 2016 shooting was unjustified under “stand your ground” and “shoot the intruder” state laws. He also faulted the court for allowing prosecutors to bring up a 10-year-old road rage encounter involving Gasser.
In an opinion released Wednesday, Judge Robert Chiasson said the defendant’s arguments were without merit.
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.nola.com