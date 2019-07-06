Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in North York shooting

Last Updated Jul 6, 2019 at 10:02 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in North York.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 to Martin Ross Avenue and Alness Street near Dufferin and Finch Streets.

A man was found with a lower body injury and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a black vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene.

