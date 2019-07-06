Loading articles...

Male stabbed in Rexdale

Last Updated Jul 6, 2019 at 11:09 pm EDT

Toronto police cruiser protects a crime scene. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A male has been taken to hospital with injuries to his upper body after being stabbed in Rexdale.

Police were called to Martin Grove Road and Lexington Avenue near Albion Road around 10:30 p.m.

The male was found conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

There is no word on any suspects at this point.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.