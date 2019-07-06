Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran poised to raise its uranium enrichment amid tensions
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 11:44 pm EDT
FILE -- This Oct. 27, 2004 file photo, shows the interior of the Arak heavy water production facility in Arak, 223 miles (360 kilometers) southwest of Tehran, Iran. When it comes to saving Iran's nuclear deal, Europe finds itself in the impossible situation of trying to salvage an accord unraveling because of the maximalist U.S. sanctions campaign. (AP Photo/Fars News Agancy, File)
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran appears poised to raise its enrichment of uranium and break another limit from its faltering 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Sunday marks the end of a deadline set by President Hassan Rouhani for Europe to find a way for Iran to get around American sanctions.
State TV reports officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Sunday to discuss their plans.
This comes a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal.
America since has imposed sanctions blocking Iranian crude oil from being sold on the world market. The U.S. also sanctioned top officials in the Islamic Republic, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran on July 1 acknowledged breaking the deal’s 300-kilogram (661-pound) limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpile.