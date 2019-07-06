Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hungary: Death toll in Danube River boat crash rises to 27
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 5:32 am EDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Hungarian police officer stands on the banks of the Danube River where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian police say a South Korean woman recovered from the Danube River has been identified as the 27th fatality of the May 29 crash between a tour boat and a cruise ship. Police said Saturday, July 6 that the body was found some 58 kilometers (36 miles) downstream from the scene of the accident at Budapest's Margit Bridge.(AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, file)
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian police say a South Korean woman recovered from the Danube River has been identified as the 27th fatality of the May 29 crash between a tour boat and a cruise ship.
Police said Saturday that the body was found at the village of Makad, 58 kilometres (36 miles) downstream from the scene of the collision at Budapest’s Margit Bridge.
Twenty-five of the 33 South Koreans aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) tour boat have been confirmed dead, as well as the two-man Hungarian crew. One South Korean remains missing and seven were rescued.
The Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship is the only suspect so far in the nighttime collision.
The Hableany was raised from the Danube by a floating crane on June 11.