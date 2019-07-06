Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Funeral held for Canadian soldier killed in Bulgarian skydiving exercise
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 11:15 am EDT
The body of Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute exercise in Bulgaria, is followed by his father Jean Labrie, left to right, and sister Veronique Labrie, as he arrives in Ottawa on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Soldiers, friends and family are attending a military funeral in Gatineau, Que., for a Canadian artilleryman who died in a parachute training exercise in Bulgaria.Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a six-year veteran of the Canadian Forces based out of CFB Petawawa, died from injuries sustained while parachuting near a southern Bulgarian village last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
GATINEAU, Que. — Soldiers, friends and family are attending a military funeral in Gatineau, Que., for a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute training exercise in Bulgaria.
Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a six-year veteran of the Canadian Forces based out of CFB Petawawa, died from injuries sustained while parachuting near a southern Bulgarian village last month.
Military police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Labrie, who was originally from Buckingham, Que.
The military said in a release Friday there would be a ceremonial gun salute at 12:30 p.m., with 36 blank rounds fired by 12 soldiers “as a mark of respect for their brother in arms.”
Streets were closed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Buckingham area while a military procession ran from a local legion branch to the St. Gregory of Nazianze parish.
Officials say Labrie was performing a low-altitude night jump from a Canadian military aircraft during a multinational training exercise on June 17.