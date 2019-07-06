Eventbrite refunds tickets to Roxodus, abruptly cancelled music festival

TORONTO — The online retailer that sold passes to Roxodus says it is refunding ticketholders after the music festival was cancelled a week before it was set to get underway.

Eventbrite says it is making the refunds after trying and failing to get a hold of the event’s organizers.

Roxodus was supposed to begin in Clearview, Ont., on July 11, but organizers recently announced that they were cancelling the event because “tremendously rainy weather” made it difficult to ready the grounds.

Acts such as Aerosmith, Alice Cooper and Lynyrd Skynyrd had been set to perform.

Eventbrite says it will “continue to aggressively pursue the return of funds from the festival’s creators,” but that the company believed fans deserve their money back now.

Roxodus wristbands began arriving in festivalgoers’ mailboxes last month and included tap payment technology built into them.

Organizers urged people to load money onto their accounts, saying the event would be cashless.

A spokeswoman for Eventbrite says those wristbands were fulfilled by Intellitix, which is also issuing refunds.

Representatives for event organizer MF Live did not immediately respond to emails.

The Canadian Press