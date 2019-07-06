Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Don Was leads Detroit revue celebrating Motown milestone
by Jeff Karoub, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 9:17 am EDT
FILE- In a Feb. 8, 2010 file photo, Ringo Starr, left, embraces fellow musician Don Was during a ceremony to award Starr the 2,401st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Was has performed with or produced many musical legends, but the Detroit-raised sonic craftsman feels like an apprentice again when it comes to diving into the musicianship of the "Motown Sound." Was is preparing for his next big gig: The 12th Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue scheduled for Saturday at the Detroit Institute of Arts and includes classic Motown artists Martha Reeves, Carolyn Crawford and the Velvelettes. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
DETROIT — Don Was is bringing his bass back to Detroit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown Records with a stage full of friends.
The Detroit-raised performer and producer leads the 12th Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue on July 13 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. It will feature classic Motown artists, including Martha Reeves, Carolyn Crawford and the Velvelettes, as well as members of Was’ own born-in-Detroit band, Was (Not Was).
Was says his appreciation for the “Motown Sound” grows every year. His goal is to inhabit the songs, not do “Motown karaoke.”
The revue is part of the 27th annual Concert of Colors , a free, multi-day festival showcasing Detroit’s musical and ethnic diversity.